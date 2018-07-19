KeyCorp gains as loan growth, higher fees, lower expenses drive Q2 results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) rises 2% in premarket trading as EPS from continuing operations rose to 44 cents from 36 cents a year ago.

"Continued loan growth, higher fees, and expense discipline drove positive operating leverage for the quarter," says Chairman and CEO Beth Mooney.

Q2 includes net gain on sale of insurance and benefits services unit of $73M, partly offset by charge for efficiency efforts of $22M and lease residual loss of $42M, bringing after-tax effect of items a $2M gain.

Net interest margin from continuing operations 3.19% vs. 3.15% in Q1 and 3.30% a year ago.

Noninterest income $660M, up 9.8% from Q1 and up 1.1% from a year ago.

Total noninterest expense fell to $993M from $1.01B in Q1, and $995M a year ago.

Total loans $88.6B rose 2.0% from Q1 and 2.5% from a year ago.

Common equity Tier 1 ratio 10.12% vs. 9.99% in Q1 and 9.91% a year ago.

