BNY Mellon slips 2% as Q2 growth slows from Q1 pace

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BNY) dips 2% in premarket trading as growth moderated from Q1.

"While we continued to benefit from the positive impact of higher interest rates and equity markets, albeit at a more modest pace than last quarter, we again saw some underlying franchise growth," says Chairman and CEO Charles W. Scharf.

Q2 EPS $1.03 rose 17% from 88 cents a year ago, but declined 6% from $1.10 in Q1; total revenue rose 5% Y/Y, but slipped 1% Q/Q.

Fee revenue of $3.21B declined 3% from Q1, but rose 3% from a year ago.

Net interest margin 1.26% vs. 1.22% in Q1 and 1.14% Y/Y.

Total noninterest expense at $2.75B, up slightly from $2.74B in Q1, up 3% from $2.66B a year ago.

CET1 ratio 11.0% vs. 10.7% at March 31, 2018 and 10.3% at Dec. 31, 2017.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Bank of New York Mellon EPS of $1.03 (July 19)