Analysts lower IBM targets after earnings

Stifel lowers its IBM (NYSE:IBM) price target from $182 to $178, a 23% upside to yesterday’s close.

The firm says cognitive remained volatile (-1% Y/Y) while making up 23% of revenue and remains an overhang.

Stifel sees the services turnaround as the primary catalyst driving estimates and the multiple higher in the next year.

The firm thinks the market is overlooking tailwinds from Q1 rebalancing and leverage in services growth.

More action: BMO Capital Markets drops its target from $175 to $172; Morgan Stanley lowers from $198 to $185; Deutsche Bank lowers from $160 to $150.

Source: Briefing.com.

IBM shares are up 1.9% premarket to $147.20.

Previously: IBM +1% on Q2 revenue beat (July 18)