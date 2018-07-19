Galapagos and MorphoSys out-license MOR106 to Novartis for up to $1.1B

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) and development partner MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) have out-licensed exclusive global development and commercialization rights to IgG1 monoclonal antibody MOR106 to Novartis (NYSE:NVS).

Under the terms of the agreement, they will receive a €95M ($111M) upfront, up to €850M ($1B) in milestones and tiered mid-teens to low-twenties royalties on net sales. All payments will be equally shared.

Novartis will be responsible for all future development, manufacturing and commercialization costs, including the ongoing Phase 2 IGUANA study in atopic dermatitis as well as the planned Phase 1 study investigating a subcutaneous formulation of the IL-17C inhibitor.