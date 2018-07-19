Genuine Parts raises FY2018 sales expectations and reaffirms EPS outlook

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) reports organic growth of 3% in Q2.

Acquisition contributed 14% point of growth in sales for the quarter.

Automotive group net sales expanded 27.7% to $2.74B.

Industrial net sales up 8.7% to $1.6B.

Business Products net sales flat at $483.2M.

Gross margin rate leveraged 140 bps to 31.6%.

Operating margin rate down 40 bps to 8.1%.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: +13% to +14%; Tax rate: ~25%; Diluted EPS: $5.49 to $5.64; Adjusted EPS: $5.60 to $5.75.

GPC +1.45% premarket.

