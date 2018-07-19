Soligenix issues an update for development programs

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) issues an update letter from its President and CEO, Dr. Christopher J. Schaber. The content of this letter is provided below.

The company plans to execute its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, SGX942 (dusquetide) for the treatment of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, with the interim analysis occurring in 1H 2019 and final topline results in 2H 2019.

SGX301 (synthetic hypericin) for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, with interim results anticipated in October and final topline results in 1H 2019.

Also, the Company continues to advance the development of its heat stable ricin toxin vaccine (RiVax) and continues to pursue non-dilutive funding to support its rare disease pipeline. In addition to the non-dilutive funding, the Company recently completed an ATM offering.