YGYI's CLR Roasters inks $5M private label supply agreement

CLR Roasters, a subsidiary of YGYI (NASDAQ:YGYI) has executed a $5M supply agreement with a multi-billion dollar, Midwest based buying consortium, covering multiple brands and collectively these brands are expected to be sold at various retail establishments throughout the United States.

CLR Roasters, LLC announced that the contract is expected to commence in Q3 and continue into 2020.

Dave Briskie, President and CFO of CLR Roaster's parent company stated, "We anticipate that this contract will push our private label business further into main stream retail and strengthen the roasting side of our coffee business. We expect to continue developing our multi-faceted revenue model consisting of green coffee distribution, private label roasting, and distribution of our Café La Rica Brand, the official Cafecito of Major League baseball's Miami Marlins, within food service and retail."