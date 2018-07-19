Pareteum signs $2M agreement with US wireless internet services provider

A rural U.S. provider of wireless internet services (WISP) has awarded Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) a 3-year $2M agreement for its mobility enablement software services provided through TEUM's Global Cloud Services Platform (GCSP).

"Pareteum's easy-to-adapt solution showcases the strength of our cloud platform to service customers anywhere and everywhere with a single ubiquitous platform. With ease of use and support from the TEUM, we are continuously opening new revenue streams for our clients and therefore us," commented Vic Bozzo, Chief Executive Officer of Pareteum.