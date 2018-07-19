B. Riley initiates Xperi with a 59% upside (update)

B. Riley initiates Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) with a Buy rating and a $26 price target, a 59% upside to yesterday’s close.

Xperi shares are flat premarket at $16.35.

Update with comments:

B. Riley analyst Eric Wold cites the company’s de-risked product and IP licensing growth story, which gives multiple opportunities for upside.

The analyst notes investor uncertainty on Xperi’s ability to license manufacturers in the semiconductor space and that has clouded the growth story and pushed shares down from the peak last year.

Wold sees Xperi as well-positioned against Samsung.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.