More on Fifth Third: Q2 reflects lower expenses, strong capital markets revenue

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Q2 EPS of 80 cents included a 17-cent net benefit, mostly from its $162M gain related to the sale of its Worldpay shares.

Excluding one-time items, EPS would be 63 cents.

FITB +0.2% in premarket trading.

"Our quarterly results were very strong, as evidenced by the continued expansion in our net interest margin, lower operating expenses, record capital markets revenue and another very significant decline in the level of criticized assets," said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman, president, and CEO.

Average portfolio loan and lease balances were flat sequentially and up 1% Y/Y; average commercial portfolio loan and lease balances up 1% sequentially and from Q2 2017.

Average core deposits rose 1% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y.

Noninterest income excluding some items $567M, up 3% from Q1 and down 1% from a year ago.

Taxable equivalent net interest margin 3.21% vs. 3.18% in Q1.

Provision for loan and lease losses $33M vs. $23M in Q1 and $67M a year ago.

CET1 capital ratio 10.91% vs. 10.82% at Q1 end and 10.61% a year ago.

Return on average common equity 15.3% vs. 18.6% at Q1 end and 12.7% a year ago.

Source: Press Release

Previously: Fifth Third Bancorp beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (July 19)