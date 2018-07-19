Arcadia Biosciences and Shriram Bioseed reach milestone in developing ESL tomatoes; shares up 22% premarket

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and Shriram Bioseed, a leading research and hybrid seed development company, announces the achievement of a key milestone in developing Extended Shelf Life (ESL) tomatoes.

Bioseed has field tested Arcadia’s ESL technology in multiple tomato hybrid backgrounds in multiple locations and seasons. Significant improvements in firmness, shelf life and color development, were observed. These new hybrids are in the pre-commercial, wide area field testing stage with anticipated launch in 2019.

Using a non-GM advanced screening and breeding technique called TILLING, Arcadia identified genetic variations that allow tomatoes to fully ripen, yet still remain durable enough to survive the packing and shipping process thereby reducing damage and waste.