SM Energy says Q2 production more than doubled from last year

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) -1.8% premarket after reporting Q2 production rose 117% Y/Y and 14% Q/Q to 10.48M boe, or 115K boe/day (42% oil), which the company says exceeded expectations.

SM's Q2 average pre-hedge realized price of $38.40/boe was the highest in 15 quarters; including hedges, the average price was $34.91, resulting in $36.7M of realized net hedge losses for the quarter.

SM says it drilled 28 net wells and completed 38 net wells in the Permian and drilled six net wells and completed nine net wells in the Eagle Ford during Q2, with $429M in total capital spending in-line with $400M-$440M guidance.