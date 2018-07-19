Aequus announces expansion of long acting anti-nausea transdermal patch in European market

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AQSZF) announces that Diclectin, the oral reference product for AQS1303 for the treatment of nausea and vomiting of pregnancy, has recently received marketing authorization in the United Kingdom under the brand name Xonvea, expected to be available later this year.

Anne Stevens, COO and Director of Aequus said, “With over five million pregnancies in European countries every year, this is a significant market for us and we are delighted at the possibility of offering this easy to use alternative for women suffering from nausea and vomiting during their pregnancy.”

The company will be pursuing partnership opportunities in the European countries following this advancement.