Lilly and BI's T2D med Tradjenta shows CV benefit in large-scale study; LLY up 1% premarket

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and alliance partner Boehringer Ingelheim announce the successful outcome from a 6,979-subject study, CARMELINA, evaluating the effect of type 2 diabetes (T2D) med Tradjenta (linagliptin) tablets 5 mg on cardiovascular safety in adult patients with T2D at high vascular risk. The majority of participants also had kidney disease.

The study met the primary endpoint of time to first occurrence of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction (heart attack) or non-fatal stroke (3-point MACE), demonstrating a similar CV safety profile to placebo.

Complete results will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting in early October in Berlin.