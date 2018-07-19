Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings updates on deployments

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) announces plans to move the Norwegian Joy from China to the U.S.

The company plans to utilize the ship for cruises to Alaska, Mexico and the Panama Canal, depending on the season. Norwegian Joy will undergo ~$50M worth of upgrades to bring her designs and offerings to be virtually identical to those of sister ship Norwegian Bliss.

Norwegian Cruise Line says it remains committed to serving the Chinese cruise market by redeploying the 2K passenger Norwegian Spirit seasonally to the region beginning in summer 2020.