Comcast drops out of Fox battle with Disney

One complicated four-way acquisition-fest seems to be resolving itself: Comcast is dropping its pursuit of media assets at Twenty-First Century Fox.

That leaves the bidding war to Disney to be won. DIS is up 1.2% premarket; CMCSA up 2.8% . Meanwhile, Fox is lower (FOX -1.2% ; FOXA -1.5% ).

Meanwhile, Disney is now unlikely to increase its bid for Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), says NYT's Ed Lee -- likely ceding the broadcaster to Comcast. Sky shares have slipped 1.9% in London.

“I’d like to congratulate Bob Iger and the team at Disney and commend the Murdoch family and Fox for creating such a desirable and respected company," Comcast CEO Brian Roberts says in a statement.