OnDeck falls 6%, LendingClub down 4% as Morgan Stanley downgrades

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) declines 6.2% in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette downgraded the stock to underweight from equal-weight, adding ONDK will probably lag its peers in the payment industry, Bloomberg reports.

The company's efforts to scale up the "OnDeck-as-a-Service" product will likely take a long time, he wrote; further, ONDK also has little to no exposure to industry tailwinds such as pricing and expanding into B2B payments, he said.