Redfin +2.1% after pricing stock and note offering

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) prices its public offering of 4,205,510 shares of common stock at $23.50/share and $125M of convertible senior notes due 2023.

The common stock offering increases from the previously announced 3.5M shares.

Underwriters have a 30-day option to buy an additional 630,826 shares and $18.75M in notes.

Redfin expects net proceeds of up to $107.5M for the shares and up to $139M for the notes.

Both offerings are expected to settle on July 23.