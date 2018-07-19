Payments sector upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgrades payments industry saying investors underestimate consumer-spending resilience and overestimate the risk of disruption, Bloomberg reports.
He estimates organic earning growth may increase to 15% in 2018-2020 compared with 11% in the last three years.
Price targets raised onV, MA, PYPL, SQ, WEX, GPN, EVTC, FDC, GDOT, TNET, and PAY; targets cut on MGI and LC.
Separately, Credit Suisse upgrades Square to outperform from neutral and increases price target to $81 from $44, saying its expanding ecosystem is better positioning it with big merchants. Square +1.4% in premarket trading.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox