Payments sector upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette upgrades payments industry saying investors underestimate consumer-spending resilience and overestimate the risk of disruption, Bloomberg reports.

He estimates organic earning growth may increase to 15% in 2018-2020 compared with 11% in the last three years.

Price targets raised onV, MA, PYPL, SQ, WEX, GPN, EVTC, FDC, GDOT, TNET, and PAY; targets cut on MGI and LC.