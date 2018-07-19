Nucor reports record Q2 earnings, sees 'sustainable strength' in steel end-use markets

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) +0.4% premarket after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings - the highest Q2 earnings in the company's history - and a 25% Y/Y rise in revenues.

NUE says its Q2 average sales price per ton increased 12% Q/Q and 17% Y/Y; tons shipped to outside customers totaled 7.2M, up 3% Q/Q and 7% Y/Y.

NUE expects Q3 earnings will further improve vs. Q2, including a continued strong performance in the steel mills segment; the company believes there is "sustainable strength" in steel end-use markets.