Post-earnings take on United Rentals

Oppenheimer updates on Perform-rated United Rentals (NYSE:URI) following the company's Q2 report.

The firm notes the revenue beat delivered by United Rentals was driven by higher rental volume (+7.1%) and pricing (+2.8%).

Analyst Scott Schneeberger: "Overall business conditions remain strong across the company's end markets and geographies (including Canada). The demand drove double-digit 2Q18 organic growth on a pro forma basis, which came from healthy volume and rental rate growth. The pending BakerCorp acquisition contributes to the company's Specialty Rental mix and return profile, while strong free cash flow affords continued share repurchases."

