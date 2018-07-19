President Trump tweets against Google's EU fine

President Trump tweets his disapproval of the EU’s record antitrust fine against Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

Trump: “I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long!”

Alphabet shares are down 0.4% to $1,191.42.

