GT Biopharma to study combination of OXS-1550 and leading blood cancer drug

GT Biopharma (OTCQB:GTBP +2% ) announces that an unnamed major drug maker will supply a formulation of its leading cancer drug, currently approved to treat certain blood cancers, to the lead researcher for its bispecific antibody drug conjugate program and its oncology drug candidate DT2219, also known as OXS-1550.

GT Biopharma's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (NYSE:CEO) Dr. Raymond Urbanski said: "This is a tremendous step forward for the OXS-1550 program. Pre-clinical data suggests that the combination of OXS-1550 and this agent is highly potent against certain tumor cell lines. This MTA will allow further studies in animal models to both confirm the effects as well as ascertain which tumor types are the most susceptible to this potent combination."