MLPs move higher after FERC modifies gas pipeline tax law rule

Energy MLPs rally at the open after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission modifies its natural gas pipeline tax law-related policy rule issued in March.

"Although the final rule maintains the requirement to file the FERC 501-G, the final rule makes adjustments to the proposed form, including automatically eliminating the accumulated deferred income tax from a pipeline’s cost of service when the form enters a federal and state income tax of zero for pipelines that are non-tax paying entities," according to a new FERC statement.

Dominion Energy (D +2.4% ) and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM +29.7% ) surge at the open.