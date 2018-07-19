MLPs move higher after FERC modifies gas pipeline tax law rule

Energy MLPs rally at the open after the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission modifies its natural gas pipeline tax law-related policy rule issued in March.
"Although the final rule maintains the requirement to file the FERC 501-G, the final rule makes adjustments to the proposed form, including automatically eliminating the accumulated deferred income tax from a pipeline’s cost of service when the form enters a federal and state income tax of zero for pipelines that are non-tax paying entities," according to a new FERC statement.
Dominion Energy (D +2.4%) and Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM +29.7%) surge at the open.
Among other gas pipeline names: ENB +3.1%, EEP +7.3%, SEP +6.7%, AMID +0.8%, ETP +2.2%, CQP +1.9%, MMP +1.5%, PAA +3.7%, PAGP +3.9%, TCP +29.5%, NS +4.2%, NSH +5.1%.
