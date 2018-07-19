Apple loses last Siri cofounder and search chief

The Information reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Siri cofounder Tom Gruber and search chief Vipul Ved Prakash have left the company.

The departures lined up with John Giannandrea coming over from Google to serve as chief of machine learning and AI.

Gruber was the last of the three Siri cofounders and headed Siri’s Advanced Development Group. He left to pursue personal interests.

Prakash was the CEO of search engine firm Topsy, which Apple acquired in 2013.