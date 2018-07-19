Universal Forest Products down 8% post Q2 results

Universal Forest Products (UFPI -8.4% ) reported Q2 growth of 20.6% Y/Y to $1.29B reflecting contribution from unit sales of 8% Y/Y and rising lumber market contribution of 13% Y/Y.

Sales by market: Retail $546M (+19% Y.Y), Construction $371M (+26% Y/Y) and Industrial $404M (+19% Y/Y).

Q2 Overall margins: Gross declined by 102 bps to 12,8%; operating declined by 34 bps to 4.7% and EBITDA declined by 37 bps to 5.95%.

Company closed on acquisition of North American Container Corp., an industrial packaging manufacturer based in Georgia with sales of ~$71M in 2017.

“Our recently completed acquisition of North American Container Corp. will enhance our goal of being the packaging solutions provider and adds non-wood packaging alternatives to our product offering. Additionally, our increased resource allocation to new products and services is paying dividends, as new product sales year-to-date have increased to $262 million from $211 million in 2017. We’ll also continue to focus on margin improvement and improving productivity through automation, including the expanded use of specialized material processing equipment and robotics”, commented Matt Missad, CEO.

