Crowded lanes in the China EV market

The Wall Street Journal's Trefor Moss posts some numbers on the China EV market that are more than just a little bit interesting.

On demand and supply: China now has 487 electric vehicle manufacturers, including all the startups springing up in local markets. "Some 777,000 electric vehicles were sold in China last year, nearly half of the global total. But with so many EV companies joining the race, excess supply looks inevitable," notes Moss.

On funding: Direct government subsidies on electric-vehicle sales have totaled $15B over the last five years, while in a look ahead the The National Development and Reform Commission and China Construction Bank recently announced a new $47B fund for EV development. Despite the huge commitment from Beijing and local governments toward EV production, analysts warn that the rapid pace of new players entering the market could make picking EV winners and losers a tricky business.

