Chip, equipment stocks slip on TSMC's downside guidance

Chip and chip equipment stocks on the move after TSMC’s (TSM +3.8%) earnings report that included downside Q3 guidance.
Potential chip movers: Intel (INTC -1%), Maxim Integrated (MXIM -1%), AMD (AMD -1.4%), Teradyne (TER -2.4%), Lam Research (LRCX -1%), STMicroelectronics (STM -1.8%), ON Semiconductors (ON -1.2%), Xilinx (XLNX -1%), ASML (ASML -1.1%), Micron (MU -1.5%), Analog Devices (ADI -1.5%), Cirrus Logic (CRUS -0.8%), Seagate Technology (STX -1%)
Potential equipment movers: Applied Materials (AMAT -2.2%), KLA-Tencor (KLAC -1.6%), Ichor (ICHR -0.9%), Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT -1.5%), Brooks Automation (BRKS -1.9%), AXT (AXTI +0.6%), Nanometrics (NANO -0.7%), Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI -1.7%), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS -0.7%), Ambarella (AMBA -0.5%), Universal Display (OLED), Synopsys (SNPS -0.1%).
Semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH
