Chip, equipment stocks slip on TSMC's downside guidance

Chip and chip equipment stocks on the move after TSMC’s (TSM +3.8% ) earnings report that included downside Q3 guidance.

Potential chip movers: Intel (INTC -1% ), Maxim Integrated (MXIM -1% ), AMD (AMD -1.4% ), Teradyne (TER -2.4% ), Lam Research (LRCX -1% ), STMicroelectronics (STM -1.8% ), ON Semiconductors (ON -1.2% ), Xilinx (XLNX -1% ), ASML (ASML -1.1% ), Micron (MU -1.5% ), Analog Devices (ADI -1.5% ), Cirrus Logic (CRUS -0.8% ), Seagate Technology (STX -1% )

Potential equipment movers: Applied Materials (AMAT -2.2% ), KLA-Tencor (KLAC -1.6% ), Ichor (ICHR -0.9% ), Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT -1.5% ), Brooks Automation (BRKS -1.9% ), AXT (AXTI +0.6% ), Nanometrics (NANO -0.7% ), Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI -1.7% ), Axcelis Technologies (ACLS -0.7% ), Ambarella (AMBA -0.5% ), Universal Display (OLED), Synopsys (SNPS -0.1% ).

Semiconductor ETFs: SOXL, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XTH