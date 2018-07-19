Stocks start lower as trade tensions resurface

Stocks open lower amid renewed trade concerns, as Pres. Trump threatens "tremendous retribution" against European automakers if U.S. trade partners fail to negotiate "something fair"; Dow -0.5%, S&P and Nasdaq -0.4%.
European markets are mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but Germany's DAX -0.7% and France's CAC -0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5%.
In corporate news, IBM (+2.9%), eBay (-9.2%), Philip Morris (-5.1%), American Express (-3.3%) and Travelers (-3.7%) are mostly lower after reporting their quarterly results.
The energy (+0.3%) and utilities (+0.7%) sectors are among the top early performers, while financials (-0.7%), materials (-0.8%) and consumer staples (-1%) are lagging.
The U.S. Dollar Index +0.5% to 95.34 and a fresh 12-month high, as the rising dollar weighs on dollar-denominated commodities, including metals such as gold (-1.1% at $1,215/oz.), silver (-2.1% at $15.25/oz.) and copper (-2.3% at $2.70/oz.), all at one-year lows.
However, WTI crude oil has reversed earlier losses, now +1.3% at $69.69/bbl.
U.S. Treasury prices are flat, with the 10-year yield unchanged at 2.87%.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox