Wedbush: Amazon Prime Day sales up 33% to $4B

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shoppers spent $4.2B during the Prime Day sale, up 33% Y/Y, according to Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter.

Amazon didn’t disclose the sales number, but Pachter used the information that was released in his estimate. That information included over 100M products shipped and $1B in sales for small and mid-sized businesses in the first 24 hours of the sale.

Amazon shares are down 0.5% to $1,834.11.

