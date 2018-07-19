More on Berkshire Hills Q2 results

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB -0.1% ) reports Q2 net income of $34M, up 73% Y/Y, led Berkshire's Greater Boston expansion through acquisitions and business development.

Total assets stood at $11.9B; commercial loan increased 9% on annualized basis; 7% annualized increase in total deposits included higher growth of transaction accounts.

Net interest margin improved 140bps to 3.50%; higher recoveries of purchased credit impaired loans resulted in improved contribution from loan accretion to 0.25%.

Previously: Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats by $0.04, beats on Net interest income (July 18)