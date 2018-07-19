Post-earnings slide for Resources Connection

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) sheds 11.66% after Q2 earnings disappoint.

Gross margin fell 80 bps to 38.3% of sales, while SG&A expenses jumped to $58.9M from $48.4M a year ago on higher severance, acquisition, transformation and integration costs.

The company also paid a tax rate of 55% during the quarter, compared to 47% a year ago due to "non-benefit of losses in international operations, expense related to unexercised stock options expiring and impact of withholding taxes on foreign dividend distribution."

RECN trades in the middle part of its 52-week range of $12.05 to $17.95.