Alibaba leads $600M round in Suning Sports

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) lead a $600M round in Suning Sports. Other investors include Chinese property developer Evergrande Group, Chinese AI company Sensetime, and Yunfeng Capital. The round gave Suning a $1.5B valuation.

Suning Sports is the sports unit of retailer Suning Holdings Group. The unit includes everything from club operation management to youth training to sports media and three football clubs

Alibaba joins as a strategic investor to deepen a relationship started with an online-to-offline e-commerce platform alliance in 2015.