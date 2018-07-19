Beasley Broadcast acquires WXTU-FM for $38M

Beasley Broadcast (BBGI +3.3% ) announced acquisition of WXTU-FM in Philadelphia, PA from Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) for $38M in cash. Beasley will fund the acquisition through borrowings under its credit facility and cash generated from operations.

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to Beasley’s free cash flow.

“Our acquisition of WXTU-FM represents a strategically and financially compelling growth opportunity for our shareholders and further enhances our revenue and competitive position with a strong cluster of five FM and two AM stations in a key, top-ten market. Importantly, the addition of WXTU-FM is consistent with Beasley’s disciplined approach to growing our platform by executing accretive transactions that deliver valuable synergies and the potential for SOI margin improvement, all with a limited impact to our leverage”, commented Caroline Beasley, CEO Beasley Broadcast Group.