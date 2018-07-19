Alliance Data slips as Q2 blows away consensus, year forecast unchanged

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) falls 3% after Q2 core EPS beat estimates by 35 cents but ADS didn't boost forecast for full-year results.
Q2 revenue of $1.90B misses consensus by $30M.
ADS sees Epsilon contributing to revenue growth in H2 2018 after a "soft" H1.
Reaffirms year core EPS guidance of $22.50-$23.00; sees full year revenue $8.2B, representing a 6% increase.
During Q2, credit sales rose 1% to $7.57B from $7.52B Y/Y; average receivables increased 12% to $17.57B from $15.74B.
Provision for loan loss $311.9M vs. $288.1M Y/Y.
Q2 revenue and adjusted EBITDA by segment:
LoyaltyOne Q2 revenue $248.6M, down 11% Y/Y, while adjusted EBITDA up 22% to $69.5M.
Epsilon Q2 revenue falls 5% to $514.2M Y/Y; adjusted EBITDA essentially unchanged at $106.9M.
Card services revenue increased 14% to $1.15B; adjusted EBITDA up 10% to $335.7M.
Source: Press Release
