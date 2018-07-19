Tile Shop +11% after earnings topper

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) runs up a gain of 11.25% after Q2 numbers arrive higher than expectations.

Despite a 1.8% drop in comparable sales during the quarter, gross margin improved 60 bps to 70.3% of sales. Adjusted EBITDA fell to 16.2% of sales vs. 21.1% a year ago.

CEO update: "During the second quarter, we continued to improve our assortment and grow our pro customer base. We also improved our store experience through the combination of store remodel and store merchandising investments. These all have been strong focus areas for our entire company and are key elements of our differentiation and long-term strategy."

Previously: Tile Shop Holdings beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 19)