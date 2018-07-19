Panhandle Oil & Gas to acquire certain mineral acreage and oil & gas producing properties

Panhandle Oil & Gas (PHX +0.2% ) enters into an agreement to acquire certain Bakken and Three Forks Play mineral acreage and producing oil & gas properties from an undisclosed private seller for $9M.

The transaction is expected to close within 45 days and will have an effective date of June 1, 2018

The acquired properties have production & reserves of ~66% oil, 17% NGL and 17% gas.

Paul Blanchard, President and CEO, said, "This acquisition is consistent with our stated intent to re-enter the acquisition market in a measured way, focusing on relatively small mineral transactions."