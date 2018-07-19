Allergan's abicipar on par with Lucentis in two late-stage AMD studies; shares down 2.5% on marketing app timeline

Allergan (AGN -2.5% ) and alliance partner Molecular Partners AG announce successful results from two Phase 3 clinical trials, SEQUOIA and CEDAR, evaluating abicipar pegol 8 in treatment-naive patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Both studies met the primary endpoint of the percentage of patients with stable vision at week 52. Abicipar demonstrated similar efficacy to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY -1.2% ) LUCENTIS (ranibizumab) based on fewer injections (six or eight compared to 13 for LUCENTIS).

On the safety front, the rates of adverse events were similar between abicipar and ranibizumab, although the incidence of intraocular inflammation was higher in patients receiving abicipar in both trials.

The studies will continue on a masked basis for another year. The results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Allergan expects to file a U.S. marketing application in H1 2019, longer than expected.

Allergan is developing abicipar pegol 8, a vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitor based on Molecular Partners' DARPin platform, under a 2012 partnership.