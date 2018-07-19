Copper collapses 3% to one-year low, weighed by renewed trade jitters

LME copper plunges -3% to below $6K/metric ton, as a new wave of selling offsets yesterday’s tentative rally and sending the metal to a fresh one-year low.

A new round of tariff threats and the continued strengthening of the dollar are weighing on industrial and precious metals alike, with zinc, lead, nickel and platinum all falling, Comex gold -0.8% to a one-year low at $1,217.60/oz. and silver -1.6% at $15.32/oz.

“All the uncertainty and weight of the U.S. trade war is unnerving the market and you’re seeing people getting out of risk. This is a pronounced selloff and it’s very much a catch-a-falling-knife situation,” says William Adams, head of research at FastMarkets.com.

"It's all framed in your macro view and what you think is going to happen with trade" in Q4, says ING commodities strategist Oliver Nugent, adding "This isn't just long liquidation, there are a lot of shorts actively chasing metals on the way down."

Analysts say copper could trade below marginal costs of production for some time, but not for long as the longer term picture is one of deficits; Citi analysts say copper's recent selloff provides a long-term buying opportunity.

Relevant tickers include FCX, BHP, RIO, VALE, TECK, SCCO

