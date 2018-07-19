Spotlight on Visa and Mastercard ahead of earnings

Wolfe Research issues a pre-earnings review of Visa (V -0.5% ) and Mastercard (MA -0.7% ).

Analyst Darrin Pellar: "We note that we are not overly concerned by the slight sequential slowdown in bank-card spending trends given that they are in-line with the networks’ April trends (~9% Y/Y U. S. payment volume growth for Visa and ~8% Y/Y U.S. processed growth for Mastercard) and our models. Also, we would point out what we view as an opportunity for both companies to flex on pricing and margins to name a few. We continue to expect both companies to beat Street expectations on a constant currency basis, offset by some risk from recent FX moves, and view MA as slightly better positioned into the print than V."

Visa and Mastercard are both due to report earnings next week.

