LabCorp victim of ransomware attack

Additional details from LabCorp's (LH -0.1% ) "suspicious activity" disclosure several days ago reveal that it was a "rasomware" attack, malicious software from hackers demanding payment to free up locked files.

The WSJ reports that the malware, called SamSam, also struck the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, earlier this year.

A person close to the matter said the company does not intend to pay any ransom of any kind. A company spokesperson declined comment.

