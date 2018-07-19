LabCorp victim of ransomware attack

Additional details from LabCorp's (LH -0.1%) "suspicious activity" disclosure several days ago reveal that it was a "rasomware" attack, malicious software from hackers demanding payment to free up locked files.
The WSJ reports that the malware, called SamSam, also struck the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, earlier this year.
A person close to the matter said the company does not intend to pay any ransom of any kind. A company spokesperson declined comment.
Previously: LabCorp discloses "suspicious activity" on IT network (July 16)
