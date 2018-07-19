Is Wendy's hungry for restaurant target?

CNBC reports that merger talks between Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Wendy's (WEN -1%) aren't still talking place. It's not confirmed if the latest controversy with Papa John's founder was a factor in the breakdown.
Shares of Papa John's have cooled off quite from yesterday's afternoon spike, now showing as down 3.17%.
The development is also interesting from the Wendy's side of the equation. Activist hedge fund Trian Partners holds a 13% stake in Wendy's and several board seats. Is Wendy's now looking for another restaurant target through the guiding hand of Trian?
