Is Wendy's hungry for restaurant target?

CNBC reports that merger talks between Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Wendy's (WEN -1% ) aren't still talking place. It's not confirmed if the latest controversy with Papa John's founder was a factor in the breakdown.

Shares of Papa John's have cooled off quite from yesterday's afternoon spike, now showing as down 3.17% .

The development is also interesting from the Wendy's side of the equation. Activist hedge fund Trian Partners holds a 13% stake in Wendy's and several board seats. Is Wendy's now looking for another restaurant target through the guiding hand of Trian?