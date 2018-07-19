Wells Fargo said to be refunding charges for some add-on products: WSJ

It's another drop in the bucket for Wells Fargo (WFC -0.1% ), which is still dealing with the aftermath of the scandal over opening unauthorized bank and credit card accounts that broke in September 2016.

Now it's started refunding tens of millions of dollars for a number of consumer add-on products--such as pet insurance and legal services--to hundreds of thousands of customers who may not have understood how they work, the Wall Street Journal reports.

For years, Wells Fargo charged monthly fees to customers for dozens of products, WSJ says. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is investigating the issue, focusing on whether customers deceived.

The bank stopped selling consumer add-on products in mid-2017.

