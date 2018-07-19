Rowan fleet status report reveals handful of new rig deals

Rowan (RDC -0.9% ) says its Rowan Relentless drillship has been awarded a one‐well contract by Exxon Mobil in the Gulf of Mexico with an estimated duration of 80 days plus four one‐well priced options.

In its latest fleet status report, RDC says it received a $27.8M early termination fee from Anadarko for the Rowan Resolute drillship to be recorded in Q2; the rig started a two‐well contract with LLOG in the Gulf of Mexico last month with LLOG subsequently extending the contract for one additional well.

RDC says the Rowan EXL III jack-up started a two‐well contract with Cantium for an estimated duration of 28 days.