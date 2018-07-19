Datawatch +16% post Q3 results

Datawatch (DWCH +15.9% ) reports 77% Y/Y non-GAAP increase in license revenue to $8.7M.

The company says, deferred revenue "is at all-time high" at $18.8M (+71%).

Gross margin declined 300bps to 88%.

Michael Morrison, President & CEO of DWCH said, “We are pleased with our progress during this first full quarter following the Angoss acquisition, which was highlighted by 23% year-over-year total revenue growth, 40% year-over-year license revenue growth and a 57% recurring revenue mix.".

Cash and short-term investments was $13.6M.

