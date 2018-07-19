Peregrine Diamonds to be acquired by De Beers Canada Inc

Peregrine Diamonds (OTC:PGDIF +48.7% ) announced that it has entered into an arrangement agreement with De Beers Canada Inc.

Under which De Beers will acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common shares for $0.24 per share in cash or a total equity value of ~$107M.

RBC Captial is acting as financial advisor & Koffman Kalef is acting as legal counsel to the Company. Whereas, BMO Capital Markets is acting as financial advisor & Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP is acting as legal counsel to De Beers.