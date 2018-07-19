Blackstone still analyzing possible C-Corp switch, CEO says

Impressed by KKR & Co.'s stock performance since switching to a corporate structure, Blackstone (BX -0.9% ) is still considering whether to convert to a corporation from a partnership.

During a media call after releasing Q2 earnings, COO Jon Gray said there's no timeline for the decision.

Before earnings were released, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys wrote that he expected management to be "more positive/open" to consider converting to a corporation, according to Bloomberg.

