Big Pharma in the red on ramped up pressure on drug prices

Drug makers are under pressure as the Trump administration dials up the heat with its plan to corral prices.

According to Bloomberg, HHS submitted a proposal yesterday to the White House aimed at curbing kickback exemptions that allow pharma firms to offer insurers and pharmacy benefit managers rebates, a scheme that has greatly contributed to the persistent price escalation.

Yesterday, FDA Commissioner Gottlieb outlined the FDA's plan to encourage the development and approval of biosimilars. Today, he said the agency would consider importing drugs from other countries under certain conditions, including when a generic drug maker significantly hikes the price of a drug when it is the sole U.S. provider of the medicine.

Selected tickers: (XLV -0.7% )(IBB -0.1% )(XBI)(XPH -0.6% )(PPH -1.2% )(VHT -0.5% )(OTCQX:RHHBY -1.5% )(ABBV -5.6% )(AGN -1.8% )(AZN -0.7% )(BMY -0.9% )(GSK -1.1% )(JNJ -0.9% )(MRK -0.9% )(BHC -2.5% )(TEVA -2.3% )(AMGN -0.7% )(BIIB +0.2% )(GILD -0.3% )(VRTX -1% )(OTCPK:TKPYY)(PFE -0.7% )(ESRX -0.9% )(WBA -1% )(CVS -1.7% )(UNH -1.2% )(PRGO -1% )(MYL -1.1% )(MNK -0.1% )(ABC -1.5% )(CAH +0.1% )(MCK -1% )(CELG -0.4% )

