TriMas reports favorable trade finding

The U.S. Department of Commerce has issued a preliminary finding to increase countervailing duties on high pressure steel cylinders imported from China, initiated at the request of TriMas' (TRS +1.3% ) Norris Cylinder business, which is part of the Specialty Products group.

The preliminary finding increases duties on high pressure steel cylinders imported from China from the current 15.81% rate to a new level of 37.77%, if confirmed in a final determination scheduled for later this year.

The duties are necessary to help mitigate subsidies of input steel manufactured in China and provided to local China cylinder manufacturers, according to a press release.