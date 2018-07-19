European auto sector shows strength in June

Car registrations in Europe increased 5.2% Y/Y to 1.618M units in May. A strong month was posted in Spain (+10.1%) and France (+4.7%), while the U.K. (-6.3%) and Italy (-1.4%) showed softer demand. Registrations by manufacturer are listed below.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) +12.7% to 403,977 units for a market share of 25.0%.

PSA Group (OTC:PUGOF, OTCPK:PUGOY, OTCPK:PEUGF) +65.8% to 259,189 units for a market share of 16.0%.

Renault (OTC:RNSDF, OTCPK:RNLSY) +4.6% to 196,308 units for a market share of 12.1%.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) +7.6% to 111,530 units for a market share of 6.9%.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) -2.6% to 104,102 units for a market share of 6.4%.

Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) -5.1% to 90,258 units for a market share of 5.6%.

Ford (NYSE:F) -8.3% to 88,474 units for a market share of 5.5%.

Toyota (NYSE:TM) +13.0% to 75,301 units for a market share of 4.7%.

Volvo (OTCPK:GELYF) +29.0% to 38,119 units for a market share of 2.4%.

Jaguar Land Rover (NYSE:TTM) -1.3% to 18,793 units for a market share of 1.2%.